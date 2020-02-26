Fuel spill from accident closes lanes for several hours

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic accident closed two right lanes of Highway 24/27 in Cabarrus County for several hours on Tuesday.
According to Midland Fire & Rescue, the accident involved a fuel spill from an 18-wheeler that was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle.
The Haz-Mat unit from Concord Fire assisted in the cleanup of the fuel spill. The accident happened just after 9:30 am. The road was reopened just after 12:00 pm.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.