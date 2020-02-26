Fuel spill from accident closes lanes for several hours

The accident happened on Highway 24/27, west of Highway 601. (Source: Midland Fire & Rescue)
By David Whisenant | February 26, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:22 AM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic accident closed two right lanes of Highway 24/27 in Cabarrus County for several hours on Tuesday.

According to Midland Fire & Rescue, the accident involved a fuel spill from an 18-wheeler that was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle.

The Haz-Mat unit from Concord Fire assisted in the cleanup of the fuel spill. The accident happened just after 9:30 am. The road was reopened just after 12:00 pm.

No injuries were reported.

