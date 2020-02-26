Fort Bragg soldier charged with brutally beating elderly NC couple inside their home

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) - An 82nd Airborne Paratrooper is facing multiple charges after an elderly couple was attacked and beaten inside their Southern Pines bed and breakfast on Sunday morning, according to police and Fort Bragg officials.
Jacob Jadon Lee, 25, of Midland, Texas, has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, injury to personal property, and injury to real property, according to police.
The break-in and assault occurred around 3 a.m. at the bed and breakfast on E. Connecticut Avenue, a police report shows. The victims were a 73-year-old male and a 75-year-old female. The police report states that the victims suffered severe lacerations and internal injuries during the attack.
Fort Bragg officials confirmed that Lee is stationed at the base.
The 82nd Airborne sent a statement to CBS 17 regarding Lee’s arrest:
Police said alcohol was involved in the incident, but they’re unsure if Lee had consumed any drugs prior to the break-in and attack. It’s not clear if Lee and the victims were known to each other.
The suspect acted alone and no one else is being looked at, police said.
Lee is currently being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a court appearance on March 4.