Forever Family: Meet Jacob

Everything about Jacob communicated that this is a boy who has a certain light in him. He has the potential to be carefree, silly, and let go of the serious disposition he clings to so tightly. In his voice you can hear not only respect, but there is also a thoughtfulness and intentionality with his relationships and interactions. You could see in his manner of direct eye contact that there was a depth and a hope in his ability to see past circumstances. In the cadence of his voice you heard a sense of consistency and patience which he possesses. Every so often when we caught a smile from him we had a deep appreciation for Jacob in how he was willing to let his guard down a little and share with us what an incredible young man he is.