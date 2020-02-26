Despite impending location change, CIAA fans excited for start of 2020 tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments officially kicked off at Bojangles Coliseum Tuesday.
This year’s tournament marks the last year the tournament will be held in Charlotte before it moves to Baltimore. Plenty of fans could be seen filing in and out of the arena Tuesday night.
Carl Miller, a Winston-Salem State fan, said he had been coming to the event for years.
“I’ve been coming to the tournament, gosh, since the 50s,” Miller told WBTV.
Miller explained that he enjoys coming to the tournament to see old friends.
“I see friends and associates that this is the only time I see them,” said Miller.
While many CIAA fans live in Charlotte, others traveled from out of town to be at the tournament. Winston-Salem State alumna Claudia Skinner said she made the trek from Raleigh to come to the event. Virginia State alumna Phyllis Jackson told WBTV she drove four hours from Petersburg, Virginia to be at the tournament Tuesday night.
“I just love meeting people. I love basketball and I just love to talk trash,” said Jackson.
Several fans told WBTV they were saddened to learn the tournament would be leaving Charlotte and moving to Baltimore.
“(I’m) very, very sad so we’re hoping and praying that it does come back in two to three years,” said Shaw University alumna Sylvia Johnson.
While some fans voiced their displeasure about the tournament leaving, others said they will travel to Baltimore to be a part of the event.
“As long as I’m living and with reasonable health, I’ll be there regardless of where,” said Carl Miller.
The 2020 tournament games are scheduled to continue at Bojangles Coliseum Wednesday morning.
