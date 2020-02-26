Congressman Joe Clyburn makes influential endorsement ahead of S.C. primary

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn announced he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in the presidential race.
Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress, making his endorsement highly influential amongst African American voters in South Carolina. Winthrop University’s Poll Director Scott Huffman says Clyburn’s endorsement holds a lot of weight in the state.
“African-American voters are still overwhelmingly Biden by about 31 percent, but Biden was hoping for much, much stronger,” Huffman said. “An endorsement from Jim Clyburn has got to have Biden hoping that he can get a lot of those folks back. But most importantly 21% of African American likely voters are undecided and those are the folks that Biden needs Jim Clyburn’s support to get.”
Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden spoke at an event in Charlotte on Wednesday. She says the diversity amongst his supporters makes him a stronger candidate.
“He has a broad coalition of supporters, whether its Asians, Latinos, African Americans, Caucasians, Joe has this broad coalition which makes him such an amazing candidate, I think,” Jill Biden said.
African American voters will have a large impact on the results of Saturday’s contest since they make up two-thirds of Democratic voters in South Carolina. Chair of the York County Democratic Party Jim Thompson says Saturday’s results will be a good indication of where the party stands nationwide since it is a larger primary than the first which was held in New Hampshire.
“South Carolina is a much more populous and diverse state than New Hampshire,” Thompson said. “In York County specifically, the Democratic voters who come out in the primary represent a little over 10 percent of the total voters in the state so we have a significant impact over the outcome of the Democratic primary.”
Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg is hosting a town hall event in Rock Hill Thursday night. According to event details posted online, it will be held at the City of Rock Hill’s sports complex at 5:45 p.m.
