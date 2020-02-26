Coca-Cola Bottling: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (COKE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.
The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.21 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.83 billion.
Coca-Cola Bottling shares have decreased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $255.98, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COKE