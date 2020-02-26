Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until Monk is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
The Hornets released this statement Wednesday afternoon:
“We are disappointed in Malik’s decision-making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time.”
Monk, a third-year player from the University of Kentucky, is currently averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21 minutes per game and has played 55 games this season.
In the month of February, Monk has averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game. He had just earned his first career start in Tuesday night’s game vs the Indiana Pacers.
