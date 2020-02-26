Akron man who broke every bone in woman’s neck during strangulation death sentenced to life in prison

Daniel Lee Jones (Source: Summit County Jail)
February 25, 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man convicted in the murder of a 44-year-old woman was sentenced on Tuesday by a Summit County judge to life in prison.

Daniel Lee Jones was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say Jones got into an argument with 44-year-old Kerri Blondheim inside her Akron apartment in September 2018.

During the struggle, the 47-year-old man strangled Blondheim, breaking every bone in her throat.

In an attempt to conceal the murder, Jones dumped Blondheim’s body in a wooded area along Van Buren Road and covered her up with a mattress before setting both on fire.

Jones will be eligible for parole after serving 19 years.

