Akron man who broke every bone in woman’s neck during strangulation death sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man convicted in the murder of a 44-year-old woman was sentenced on Tuesday by a Summit County judge to life in prison.
Daniel Lee Jones was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Investigators say Jones got into an argument with 44-year-old Kerri Blondheim inside her Akron apartment in September 2018.
During the struggle, the 47-year-old man strangled Blondheim, breaking every bone in her throat.
In an attempt to conceal the murder, Jones dumped Blondheim’s body in a wooded area along Van Buren Road and covered her up with a mattress before setting both on fire.
Jones will be eligible for parole after serving 19 years.
