YWCA to build 104 units of affordable housing on Park Road campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The YWCA in Charlotte is the latest non-profit organization to announce they will be donating some of their land to help with the affordable housing crisis.
“If you work in Charlotte you should be able to live in Charlotte,” YWCA Central Carolinas CEO Kirsten Sikkelee said.
Sikkelee knows that for many people that is not possible.
“I’ve even considered moving away somewhere where it’s cheaper," Bobby Cooper, who has lived in Charlotte for 25 years said. "You can barely afford an apartment on the income you make.”
The YWCA on Park Road already holds 66 rooms for women and 10 townhomes for families for up to 18 months as part of their transitional housing programs.
“We wrap them with supportive services,” Sikkelee said. “We have staff here on site that work one on one, always with the goal of permanent housing in mind.”
That permanent housing is about to be close by.
By 2023, three acres at the front of the property will hold 104 one to three-bedroom affordable apartments.
“If it’s affordable to people earning 30 to 60 percent of area median income, they’re typically not paying more than 30 percent of their income,” Sikkelee said.
The YWCA is working with The Housing Partnership in Charlotte to create homes for people in the workforce who still cannot make ends meet.
“With the average rents creeping into the 1400 dollars a month and average incomes not even close to being able to cover that, it’s this type of housing that is most needed,” The Housing Partnership President Julie Porter said.
They hope this project inspires other organizations to do the same.
“As land becomes more scarce, for people to look at what they already have, and imagine what’s possible?” Porter said.
The units on Park Road have access to a bus stop and close proximity to Park Road Shopping center and other ammenities.
The goal is to open the housing by 2023.
