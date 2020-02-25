Tree.com: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.
The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $255.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $17.8 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $296 million to $306 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.
Tree.com shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 5% in the last 12 months.
