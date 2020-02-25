Silver Alert issued for man missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 42-year-old man who was reported missing from Charlotte.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Carlos T McGill, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for McGill on Tuesday.
McGill is described as a black man, standing 6′ 5″ tall and weighing 260 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and black and red sneakers. He was reported missing from Strawberry Point Drive, but was reportedly last seen at The Plaza on Milton Road.
CMPD says the reporting person advised that McGill has been absent for a period of time and missed a scheduled event, which they deemed to be uncharacteristic for him.
Anyone with information about McGill should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.