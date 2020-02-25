Sheriff: Teen and girlfriend rob two pizza delivery drivers in two days

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen is in jail, his girlfriend in juvenile custody after the two robbed two different pizza delivery drivers on two consecutive days according to the Rowan Sheriff’s report.
The first robbery happened just before 1:20 am on Saturday morning. According to the report, a Domino’s driver was delivering $58 worth of food to a house on Jack Brown Road. When the driver arrived, he said he was met by a young woman. He described the woman as having black hair, a black bandanna, a black track jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, and black rimmed glasses.
As the driver was talking with the woman, a man came out from behind a vehicle in the driveway. The man was described as white, about 5′4″, wearing a light colored Carhartt jacket with a light bandanna or rag on his face. The man had what appeared to be a black handgun.
The driver said the man told him “you’re getting robbed. Get back and your car and leave brah.”
The driver left and went to the parking lot at Hurley Elementary School and called 911.
Just about 24 hours later at approximately 1:30 am on Sunday morning, a driver from Pizza Hut was delivering $36 worth of food to the same address on Jack Brown Road.
That driver also said he was met in the driveway by a woman matching the same description as the woman in the first robbery. The woman took the food and said “thank you.” Again, a man wearing the same style jacket and bandanna approached the driver carrying what appeared to be a handgun. This time the man said “yeah, we’re not paying you.”
The Pizza Hut driver left, then drove to the same school parking lot to call 911.
On Sunday, detectives went to the house on Jack Brown Road. The man who answered the door did not fit the description of the robber, but he suggested that deputies check a nearby house.
At the next house, deputies encountered a woman who said a teen with the last name of Gilbert lived there, along with his girlfriend.
Gilbert, now identified as Kenneth Dillion Gilbert, 17, eventually came to speak with the investigators. At one point, Gilbert told them he was cold and asked for permission to go inside the house. When he came back out, he was wearing a light colored Carhartt jacket that matched the description of the one mentioned by both delivery drivers.
Investigators were able to speak by phone with the mother of the teen’s girlfriend. That woman told deputies that she had seen a pizza box in the house. Deputies later found the Domino’s box, and other food boxes, in the trash can.
Deputies questioned Gilbert about the gun. He told them that it was a BB gun and that he had sold it to a friend. He didn’t want to say more because he said he didn’t want to get the friend in trouble. As they continued searching, deputies found the gun wrapped up inside a washing machine.
Investigators also matched the number from a phone they took from Gilbert to the number that had been used to call both Domino’s and Pizza Hut. The black track jacket and black rimmed glasses were also located, according to the report.
Gilbert was charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm. He was jailed under $2500 bond. His girlfriend, 16, was taken into juvenile custody.
Under a new law in North Carolina, offenders under the age of 18 are considered to be juveniles, unless they have been previously charged and convicted in adult court. Gilbert has a criminal history as an adult and is still considered in that category.
