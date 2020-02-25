Reporter’s Notebook: Reflecting on past election coverage ahead of S.C. Democratic debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTV) - Hours before Tuesday night’s Democratic Presidential Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, it seems to make sense for this reporter to take a mental walk down memory lane.
It’s quite a highlight reel.
The year before coming to Charlotte’s WBTV, I covered the first campaign of Reverend Jesse Jackson during the 1984 race, while working in my home state of Kentucky.
He was a candidate facing long shot odds and lost in the primary to Walter Mondale who lost to Ronald Reagan giving the Republican incumbent president his second term in office.
Fast forward five years later, Jesse Jackson would win the 1988 Michigan Primary.
I covered it while working at the CBS affiliate in Detroit between stints at Charlotte’s WBTV.
The motor city at the time was seventh largest television market, and even had strong as well as loyal viewership in Canada.
However, Jackson wasn’t my only assignment.
The campaign trail also meant that I would spend a great deal of time with former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis as he traveled across Michigan.
In the summer of 1988, I would find myself in the heat of New Orleans assigned to the Republican National Convention.
It would be my first convention as a reporter.
Access was plentiful.
Network anchors and reporters along with candidates and politicians could be found from the bars of the French Quarter to the convention floor of the Superdome.
Their availability made getting the stories seemingly easy.
It was the year that George Bush (41) won the GOP nomination and eventually captured the White House.
Returning to Charlotte in 1989 brought a number of amazing opportunities to cover presidential politics in the Carolinas.
More specifically, South Carolina.
Carroll Campbell served two terms as Governor of the Palmetto State from 1987 to 1995, and during his run, South Carolina became a legitimate contender to host national debates and early primaries.
That was in the era of Strom Thurmond.
Billed as the first primary in the south, for decades the state’s GOP hosted notable primaries.
The faces of candidates from Orin Hatch to John McCain frequently appeared from the low country to the upstate.
It was a learning experience to have covered those events going back to the 1990s.
Eight years ago, while covering a GOP convention, the words of Mitt Romney remain seared in my head.
While taking notes at a CPAC event, the former governor’s first words at the podium was “Well, I got my jeans on.” Go figure.
Eight years later, it’s the Democrats not the GOP that’s getting top billing here.
Seven candidates will take the stage Tuesday night, several of them are looking back to the past.
It has been more than three years since President Barack Obama occupied the oval office, but his unmistakable voice and image may be giving some of those in this campaign fight a needed assist.
For Michael Bloomberg, no shame in evoking the presence of the former commander in chief in his ads.
That is case with former Vice President Joe Biden who served eight years with Obama and they’re not the only two.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has also found a way to put an Obama sound bite into one of her campaign spots.
Once the debate starts, it’s obvious that fireworks will likely come out of the gate early and fast.
Two likely scenarios are expected to play out.
Will Michael Bloomberg draw more incoming fire, or does front runner Bernie Sanders become the subject and focus of spirited attacks from those on stage?
While it is the presidential debate that will make Tuesday’s news, many eyes will be focused on what will happen here in South Carolina Wednesday morning.
That’s when Congressman Jim Clyburn, who has been called a kingmaker, and his critical and coveted endorsement.
Reports surfaced over the weekend that Clyburn will likely give his blessings to former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to well with the black vote.
One final observation.
South Carolina has been in play for more than a year and visited many times by Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, and just four weeks ago former Massachusetts Governor Duval Patrick.
They all have suspended their campaigns, and that means Tuesday night’s debate will have no candidates of color on the big stage.
South Carolina voters will make their choice this coming Saturday, and super Tuesday comes in a week.
