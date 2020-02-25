Rain moving out, warmer air blowing in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A parting shower is still possible in a few neighborhoods this morning, but more importantly, today will be highlighted by a major warm-up as afternoon readings rebound to the upper 60s.
Mild temperatures and a gusty breeze hold on Wednesday with afternoon readings back in the upper 60s in advance of our next front.
That front may pop off a stray shower late in the day or during the evening hours Wednesday as the front moves through before chilly temperatures return for the end of the workweek and weekend.
Thursday through Sunday look generally dry with ample sunshine but also quite cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50° and at least three straight nights with overnight lows in the 20s.
Gusty winds Wednesday through Friday will make it feel even colder. There could be a couple of rounds of snow Wednesday night into early Thursday and again late Friday and Friday night in the mountains, but neither round looks to be very potent.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
