Pedestrian struck by truck in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police shut down a busy southeast Charlotte road after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The incident occurred Monday evening near the intersection of Idlewild Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Idlewild Road was shut down at the intersection while officers investigated.
Police said the pedestrian was hit by a red truck. Its driver remained on scene and called 911 for help.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with what CMPD described as life-threatening injuries.
