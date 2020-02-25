Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Cam Newton: I really want him on our team

INDIANAPOLIS (Alaina Getzenberg/The Charlotte Observer) - New Panthers coach Matt Rhule made it clear Tuesday that he wants quarterback Cam Newton on Carolina’s roster.
At the NFL Combine, Rhule spoke to the media for the first time since his introductory press conference and continued to emphasize the idea that the team does not know what the future holds for Newton in Carolina due to his health.
“I really want him on the team and I really want him healthy,” Rhule said.
Rhule wouldn’t commit to Newton being the Panthers’ starter in Week 1, but said that philosophy applied to every player on the team — not just quarterback; everyone has to earn their place.
He added that Newton has been doing a “great job” of getting himself ready to return to play: “We haven’t really seen a healthy Cam in two years. ... I don’t really care if he’s full speed until September.”
As of this point, the Panthers, despite multiple chances, have not put their support behind Newton publicly.
When asked on the subject two weeks ago, owner David Tepper kept the topic strictly to his health, despite Newton expressing that he would “absolutely” be in Carolina for the 2020 season during the week prior to the Super Bowl.
“I’m not a doctor. I’ve said it a million times, is he healthy? And (Newton’s) not a doctor, there’s a lot of different things that can happen. But first is he healthy,” Tepper said. “Tell me that and then we can talk.”
Newton missed all but two regular-season games in 2019 due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot he suffered during the team’s third preseason game against the Patriots. He started the first two games of the regular season, both losses, but didn’t play again after he and the team decided it made the most sense to try and get fully healthy following his experience with a shoulder injury. He has had two shoulder surgeries, and it especially impacted him during the second half of the 2018 season.
The Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve Nov. 5 and he had surgery Dec. 9 after evaluating his options. The quarterback will be 31 years old when the 2020 season begins. Newton is entering the last year of his deal with the Panthers. The team would save $19.1 million by not having him on the roster and he would be a cap hit of $21.1 million if he is on the team.
A report from NFL Network early Tuesday said much of what was already known about the team’s situation. Newton is on the road to recovery and he has been in the team’s facility this offseason. A potential trade of the franchise quarterback has always complicated by his injury.