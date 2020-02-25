Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Cam Newton: I really want him on our team

Newton missed all but two regular-season games in 2019 due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot he suffered during the team’s third preseason game against the Patriots. He started the first two games of the regular season, both losses, but didn’t play again after he and the team decided it made the most sense to try and get fully healthy following his experience with a shoulder injury. He has had two shoulder surgeries, and it especially impacted him during the second half of the 2018 season.