One injured in elementary school bus crash in northwest Charlotte
CMS officials say 19 students were on board the bus, number 279 from Paw Creek Elementary, at the time of the crash. (Source: Sky3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 25, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 3:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a crash involving a bus from an elementary school in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Valleydale Road and Fred D. Alexander Boulevard. According to Medic, one person suffered non life-threatening injuries and students were being evacuated.

“Thankfully no one on the bus is seriously injured,” Medic tweeted. “We are working with CMS to ensure students continue to their final destination.”

The school bus involved, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, was bus 279 from Paw Creek Elementary. There were 19 students on board at the time of the crash.

SCHOOL BUS CRASH: We are over the scene of a school bus crash in northwest Charlotte. This is at the intersection of Valleydale Road and Fred D. Alexander Boulevard.

There is now word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

