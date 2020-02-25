One injured in elementary school bus crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a crash involving a bus from an elementary school in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Valleydale Road and Fred D. Alexander Boulevard. According to Medic, one person suffered non life-threatening injuries and students were being evacuated.
“Thankfully no one on the bus is seriously injured,” Medic tweeted. “We are working with CMS to ensure students continue to their final destination.”
The school bus involved, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, was bus 279 from Paw Creek Elementary. There were 19 students on board at the time of the crash.
There is now word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
