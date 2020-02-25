Less Rain This Week – Roller Coaster Temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Who remembers the song, “Rainy Days and Mondays” by The Carpenters? Ok, I’m really dating myself here, but once we get past the last of this rain overnight, drier weather lies ahead this week, but I still can’t promise rain-free weather.
Skies will thin out some Tuesday afternoon, but another front races in here later Wednesday and Wednesday night.
It won’t produce much rain, but some showers should still be expected. The front however, will be best remembered for the cold air it is bringing back to the Carolinas. After we spend the next two days comfortably in the 60s, daytime temperatures will nosedive back into the low 50s and upper 40s again toward the weekend. Good news for skiers.
Rain chances will remain low over the weekend and into early next week!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
