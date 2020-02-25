Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE
Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders is facing an unprecedented assault from his Democratic rivals as the party's turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the debate stage. No less than three Sanders' rivals unleashed paid attack ads against the Vermont senator for the first time on the eve of Tuesday night's debate in South Carolina. And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders' standing with key constituencies. The new wave of infighting came just hours before seven Democrats were set to meet in South Carolina for the party's 10th — and perhaps most consequential — debate of the 2020 primary season.
5 questions before the Democrats' South Carolina debate
The Democratic presidential debate just ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary finds Bernie Sanders in the enviable position of front-runner. That's alarming among those in the party who see Sanders as too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. Also at play in Tuesday night's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, is Mike Bloomberg's status as the preferred punching bag for his rivals for the nomination. While Bloomberg took the brunt of criticism in last week's debate, the other candidates might well turn their attention to criticizing Sanders as he threatens to overwhelm the race with another victory before the all-important Super Tuesday primaries of March 3.
One clear message from Democrats: We want big change
WASHINGTON (AP) — For a majority of Democratic voters, going back to the days before Donald Trump isn’t good enough. In Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, the first three states to weigh in, voters have elevated the candidate promising the biggest departure from the politics of the past — not necessarily the clearest path to defeating President Donald Trump or a restoration of the Obama era. After fighting to a draw in Iowa, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who bills himself as the leader of a revolution, bested candidates in New Hampshire and Nevada promising a restoration of the pre-Trump era and those who focus mainly on their electability.
In SC, Buttigieg faces black voters wary of a gay candidate
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is seeking to sustain his early success in Iowa and New Hampshire with a good showing in Saturday's South Carolina primary. But the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor has to prove that he can win over African American voters, who make up the vital core of the Democratic base. A relatively small but nonetheless influential number of black South Carolinians may be resistant to him because he is gay. Buttigieg is appealing for the support of black voters in part as a person guided by Christian faith and in part as a matter of inclusiveness rather than challenging their views of his sexuality.
SC man found dead after missing his birthday celebration
MANNING, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they found a man dead after friends reported he failed to show up for his birthday celebration. The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 27-year-old Corey Terrell McFadden was reported missing early Sunday. The sheriff's office said friends went to McFadden's home late Saturday to pick him up for his birthday celebration but couldn't find him. Investigators and McFadden's family began searching and found his body at a property near his home. Authorities said he appeared to have been killed by gunfire. No arrests had been announced Monday.
Generational split among SC black voters could hurt Biden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — African Americans in South Carolina are divided over their choice for Saturday's Democratic presidential primary. Many older African Americans are casting their lot with former Vice President Joe Biden, but they aren't totally unified in their support. College students seem to be inclined to fall in behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but they're not quite unanimous either. The generational split among black voters in South Carolina parallels the divide seen among whites and Latinos in early contests, with Sanders polling stronger among younger voters.