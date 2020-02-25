Federal government files paperwork to seize ‘known drug house’ in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the federal government filed court records saying its trying to seize a home that’s been the sight of several crime scene, including a double homicide.
The house is on Lythan Drive in south Charlotte, near Sharon Road West and just a few hundred yards away from South Mecklenburg High School.
Neighbors in the area, along with court records, say there’s been several fights and drug issues at the house, and even arson. Neighbors say the sooner this house can get seized by the government, the better.
“When you walk out, you never know what’s going to be around,” said a neighbor who lives in the area and did not want to be identified.
This house isn’t just the center of neighborhood gossip, it’s a frequent stop for police as well.
Neighbors said everyone knew something about this house and it was the “sore point” of the neighborhood.
Court documents filed by the federal government say police have responded to this house nearly 80 times in seven years, including four drug overdoses since 2017.
Timothy Martin owns the home but is currently in jail - accused of indecent exposure and peeping.
We knocked on the door of the home to try and talk to people who live there now. They said they didn’t want to do an interview but said they were working to clean up the house and hopefully be able to stay living there.
“You feel like you’re being invaded," said another neighbor. "I think that’s how pretty much everyone thinks.”
The court documents filed explain that the federal government wants to seize the property based on a statute that says you can't live somewhere and make, sell or use drugs. They say it's a public safety threat.
“If it gets rid of them, it’s fine by me” said a neighbor.
Neighbors also say they’re worried about how this home will affect their home’s value if they decided to sell. There are two neighbors on this block who moved here in the last year and they had no idea the reputation of the home before moving in.
