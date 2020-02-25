Dubois Co. couple accused of locking daughter in cage reach plea agreement

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We have new information in the case of a Dubois County couple who faced dozens of charges including neglect and criminal confinement.
Dentist Alan Friz also faced four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
He and his wife, Aimiee, were arrested in 2017.
Authorities say they kept one of their daughters locked in a cage like closet at night.
They have both been out on bond.
A change of venue was granted in the case in 2018, moving the pending trial to Crawford County.
Trial dates have been pushed back several times, and now, court records show there has been a plea agreement for Alan and Aimiee Friz.
They show both pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent. The other 24 charges against Alan and 20 charges against Aimiee were dismissed Monday.
The records show 718 days of their 730 day sentence were suspended, meaning they won’t have to serve that time, but may in the future if they commit another crime.
Both were also sentenced to nearly two years of probation, with the first year supervised by Crawford County.
“It was a difficult decision to offer this plea, difficult as a prosecutor and for the law enforcement officers who worked hard to build a solid case against the Friz’s. Nevertheless, the case ultimately is about the victim. We felt continuing the trauma she has endured while this case has been pending, and by having to testify to a jury does not serve her best interests,” said Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Quinn. “ I hope the victim continues to thrive in her new environment and continues on the path of healing.”
