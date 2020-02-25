Comedian Joe Rogan to make stops in Charlotte, Raleigh on his Sacred Clown Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Comedian Joe Rogan will make two appearances in North Carolina this summer on his Sacred Clown Tour, promoter Live Nation Carolinas announced Tuesday.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, for the stand-up comedian’s visits to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Friday, June 26, and Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, June 27.
Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special, “Joe Rogan: Strange Times,” premiered on Netflix in October 2018. His podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is one of the most popular podcasts online.
Since 2002, Rogan also has provided color commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and now calls UFC Pay Per View events in North America.
Tickets are available on Rogan’s website, www.JoeRogan.com, and livenation.com.
Copyright 2020 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.