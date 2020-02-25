Budget impasse forces delayed opening for the new NC School of Science and Mathematics

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - State officials have confirmed that the state budget impasse in Raleigh will affect the timetable in opening the new North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton.
Despite construction being on schedule, officials said a delay in other funding means the scheduled opening will be pushed back.
Instead of the projected Fall of 2021 opening, it is now delayed until the Fall of 2022. School officials had been awaiting approval of more than $4 million for operating expenses.
The money would have been used to hire and train staff for the school.
Up to 150 students will be living on campus during the school year. Because of the special training and preparations needed for that, officials said they needed the operating money now to begin the process.
Meanwhile, local officials say they are disappointed with the decision to delay but understand why it was been done.
In downtown Morganton, store owners said they were looking forward to students stopping by to shop and eat during the school year and seeing their families from time to time as well.
The economic impact of the school will be significant, says Mayor Ronnie Thompson, once it starts. He hopes the school will stay on track for the 2022 opening.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.