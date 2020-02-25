Arts and Science Council request more public funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after Mecklenburg County voters rejected a quarter cent sales tax increase to fund the Arts and Science Council, ASC, there is a new request for taxpayer money.
The council is requesting $5 million from Mecklenburg County, $7 million from the City of Charlotte and $50 million in public donations.
The council director said this request is not for the ASC specifically but for the people who are helped through grants.
“Like, this is so hard? I don’t know if I’m cut out for this,” said Juwan Alston, dancer with CLT ballet for 5 years.
That defeat you hear from Juwan Alston is about trying to land his first job with a professional ballet company.
A job he once worried he’d never have.
“It was just one of those really hard days that I was having. And I actually went to my rehearsal director and I was like, do you think a company is ever gonna want me? Like, this is so hard? I don’t know if I’m cut out for this," said Alston.
It all changed with the Charlotte Ballet and grant money used to hire Alston.
“Attraction and retention of great talent is really where that goes on a regular basis," said Doug Singleton, director of Charlotte Ballet.
“It’s important to recognize that the funds we’re asking for are not for the Arts and Science Council. They are for the organizations and individuals we support. We now support 33 cultural organizations with operating grants support," said Jeep Bryant, Arts and Science Council Chair.
If the quarter cent sales tax had been approved, supporters say it would’ve generated 55 million dollars annually and about 22.5 million dollars would’ve gone to the Arts & Science Council. But, for the second time in five years, voters said “No.”
“I think one thing we heard loud and clear from the residents of Charlotte Mecklenburg County, is they’re not interested in throwing a bunch of money at even a noble cause as much as arts and sciences without a plan," said Bokhari.
“Our request for an increase arts and culture investments will still be a very small percentage of city and county funding,” said Bryant.
Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari doesn’t agree.
“The request of a $7 million amount is definitely a huge amount," said Bokhari.
But he is reviewing the latest request for funding.
A lot is riding on the request. Our news partners at the Charlotte Observer report the Arts & Science Council needs to raise at least 5 million dollars by June to avoid a 50 percent cut in operating grant money. Money that goes to places such as the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, the Charlotte Symphony and the Charlotte Ballet – to hire dancers like Alston.
“When I got this job, two, three weeks later, when I say I cried, I just started. So it was really a dream come true," said Alston. “So I was very worried that the cut and cutting the funding would able to impact us in that way in a negative way.”
Some county commissioners have said they are more concerned with funding things in the city like the affordable housing crisis so this 12-million dollar request for taxpayer money from the city and county is still being reviewed.
Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he had the city manager pull numbers and the city already has $13 million total in funding going to the arts, through building use and various other allocations going to the council so are still deciding if there will be any more.
