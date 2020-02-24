18-year-old, juvenile charged in armed home break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were charged in a robbery and home break-in that happened in northwest Charlotte on February 12.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers used evidence from an electronic monitoring device to charge one of the suspects, an 18-year-old convicted felon. A 15-year-old was also charged.
Police say the pair broke into a home on Bellhaven Bouelvard around 9:40 on the morning of February 12. The victim woke up to one of the suspects pointing a gun in his face, police say, and the two suspects took off with several valuable items.
An electronic monitor placed the 18-year-old, Gary McLendon, at the home invasion. He was arrested on warrants and police say they found items stolen during the home invasion in McLendon’s possession.
McLendon and the 15-year-old are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and second-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
