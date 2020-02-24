Residents displaced in southeast Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several residents are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in southeast Charlotte early Monday morning.
The flames sparked at a complex on Hollow Drive off Monroe Road, impacting at least three apartment units. Six people were inside at the time, according to fire officials. At least two people were displaced, but firefighters say no one was hurt.
Fire officials say they fire was accidental and started near a fireplace. It took more than 25 firefighters around 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.
