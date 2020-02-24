Public hearing on Duke Energy coal ash plans happening tonight at North Rowan High

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A public meeting is set for Monday night dealing with Duke Energy’s plans for cleaning up a coal ash pond at the site of the Buck Steam station in Rowan County.
The meeting is hosted by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
According to NCDEQ, the hearing will take place in the auditorium at North Rowan High School in Spencer, 300 N. Whitehead Ave. Speaker registration will begin at 5:30 pm, the meeting is set for 6:00 pm and will begin with an informational session where attendees can have questions answered before public comments.
In addition to the comments received at the public hearing, written and emailed comments will also be considered until March 16 for whether the state should approve the closure plans. Written comments can be submitted to Louise Hughes of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality at 1601 Mail Service Center in Raleigh, NC, 27699.
Comments can also be submitted via email to rowancomments@ncdenr.gov.
Duke Energy Progress, LLC submitted a proposed coal combustion residuals (CCR) impoundment closure plan to the Department of Environmental Quality on the December 31, 2019 deadline, as required by the Coal Ash Management Act (CAMA).
The proposed closure plan describes the excavation and removal of an estimated 6.7 million tons of coal ash from the Primary Basin, Secondary Basin, Additional Primary Basin and Additional Primary Basin Dry Stack. The ash will be removed and beneficiated with the STAR Technology process. STAR Technology is a thermal process that reduces the amount of unburnt carbon in the ash, transforming it into a high-quality product for use in the concrete industry.
The proposed closure plan estimates that that STAR Technology facility construction will be completed in 2020, CCR excavation be completed in 2029, and final site restoration finished in 2030.
The proposed closure plan is currently under review by department staff. A copy of the proposed closure plan for Buck may be reviewed at the Rowan County Health Department, Rowan County Public Library or online at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/coal-ash-excavation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.