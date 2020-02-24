Man shot in reported road rage incident, police searching for shooter

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Iredell County are searching for a man who shot another driver following a reported road rage incident Sunday morning.
The shooting happened before 11:30 a.m. on Cornelius Road, near Homer Lane, but the incident began a short time earlier on Fern Hill Road. The victim, who is from Mooresville, was driving on Fern Hill when he came upon a slow-moving vehicle.
Deputies say the victim passed the slow-moving car, but the driver of that car then began tailgating the victim. The incident continued onto Perth Road then Judas Road where, the report states, the driver of the second car threw something at the victim’s vehicle while at the intersection with Cornelius Road.
The victim then began following the second vehicle until the driver pulled into a driveway on Cornelius Road. That’s when deputies say the victim got out of his vehicle and approached the second person. The driver of the slow-moving car then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the abdomen before speeding away back down Judas Road.
The victim was rushed to Carolina Medical Center and into surgery. Officials say as of Monday morning he was serious but stable condition.
The shooter is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s to 50s. He had brown hair and “slight facial hair.” He was wearing sunglasses with orange reflective tint. He was driving a vehicle described as a newer-model silver or grey “Nissan Sentra” styled car.
Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter or the incident leading up to the shooting is urged to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.
