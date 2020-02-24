Man hospitalized after SWAT situation in Chester County charged with murder

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man connected to a murder in Chester County is facing multiple charges following a SWAT situation last week.
Deputies responded to a home on Pinckney Road in the West Chester Community around 11 a.m. Wednesday, where they found a man identified as 57-year-old Terry L. Jones dead.
Monday, deputies announced Buckner had been charged with murder in Jones’ death.
Officials initially thought Jones may have been shot, but the coroner later confirmed Jones died from blunt force trauma.
In less than three hours, deputies located a truck that belonged to Jones in the backyard of a home on West Elliott Street in Chester. Due to the potential volatility of the situation, as it was related to a murder investigation, deputies set up a perimeter around the house as a precaution.
Deputies say they started talking to a female who was inside the home and managed to get out. She told deputies that the suspect, later identified Buckner, was inside the house and armed with a pistol and rifle.
Further investigation revealed the female was kept for an extended amount of time in the residence against her will by Buckner.
Deputies then called for assistance from the Chester Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
From approximately 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., officials say SLED attempted to negotiate with Buckner, who was inside the home on West Elliott Street. Eventually, SLED deployed less-than-lethal chemical agents and a robot inside the home.
Around 6:30 p.m., the SLED SWAT Team went into the home where they found Buckner lying unconscious but breathing.
Once Buckner was removed from the home, medical professionals provided immediate medical attention. Buckner was taken to the Chester Regional Medical Center.
In addition to murder, Buckner was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, kidnapping and possession of stolen property.
