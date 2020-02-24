Kannapolis Schools administrator earns state award

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools’ Curriculum and Professional Development Coordinator, Cara Wolford, has been honored with the 2020 Marvin R. Pittman Champions for Education Award in the “Support Staff Administrator” category.
The award is given to educators who have championed the work of education by continually supporting their students and colleagues.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, which presents the award, Cara Wolford was selected from “the largest pool of extremely qualified and deserving applicants in the history of the award.” She was nominated for the award by Dr. Drew Polly of UNC Charlotte. Dr. Polly works with Kannapolis City Schools’ teachers and staff to provide professional development throughout the school year.
Wolford will receive the award during a special presentation ceremony in Greensboro on April 7th.
