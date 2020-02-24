First Alert: Rain showers to impact Monday afternoon, evening commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect light to moderate rain showers as move into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Widespread rain will continue through the post-sunset period across the area before tapering off from west to east overnight.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common across the area. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and lowers 50s for the remainder of the day.
Patchy fog will likely impact your Tuesday morning commute, a few scattered showers are possible as wave of low pressure and an associated cold front pass through the Carolinas, but by in the large expect a drier day in comparison to today especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s across the Piedmont and upper 50s in the high elevations Tuesday.
Keep your umbrella's on standby, as another proceeding front will gives us the opportunity for a few more showers Wednesday. Expect dry and cooler Wednesday evening into Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.