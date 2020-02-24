First Alert: Rain chances gradually rise today, big midweek warm-up follows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will be spotty and light through the midday hours under mostly cloudy skies with cooler readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s today.
The bulk of the rain actually arrives late today and continue overnight when it’s likely to be heaviest – perhaps totaling close to one inch. A parting shower is possible in the morning, but Tuesday will be highlighted by a major warm-up as afternoon readings rebound to the upper 60s.
Mild temperatures hold on Wednesday, with afternoon readings in the middle 60s but Wednesday will also be windy in advance of our next front. That front would pop off a stray shower Wednesday before chilly temperatures return for the end of the workweek and weekend.
Thursday through Sunday look generally dry with ample sunshine but quite cold with high temperatures only expected in the upper 40s to around 50° and four straight nights with overnight lows in the 20s.
Gusty winds Wednesday through Friday will make it feel even colder. The NC mountains could even pick up some light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Have your rain gear before you head out the door Monday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
