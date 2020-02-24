Deputies searching for missing teenager from Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office need your help tracking down a missing teenager.
Nicholas Alexander Allen, 17, was last seen February 20 near the Davidson County/Rowan County line on Simmerson Road.
Deputies believe Allen is driving a black Dodge Journey with North Carolina plates (HCV-9093).
The 17-year-old is a white male with pinkish red hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 pounds.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said Allen may be in possession of a .22 caliber rifle.
If you see Nicholas Alexander Allen, please contact The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105 or your local law enforcement agency.
