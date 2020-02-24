Deputies searching for missing teenager from Davidson County

Nicholas Allen, 17, was last seen February 20 near the Davidson County/Rowan County line. (Source: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 23, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 10:12 PM

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office need your help tracking down a missing teenager.

Nicholas Alexander Allen, 17, was last seen February 20 near the Davidson County/Rowan County line on Simmerson Road.

Deputies believe Allen is driving a black Dodge Journey with North Carolina plates (HCV-9093).

The 17-year-old is a white male with pinkish red hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 pounds.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said Allen may be in possession of a .22 caliber rifle.

If you see Nicholas Alexander Allen, please contact The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105 or your local law enforcement agency.

