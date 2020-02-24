Deputies rescue pelican with fishing line around wing, bill and fish hook in mouth

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office worked quickly to rescue a pelican in distress that was caught up in some fishing line.
It happened Sunday morning on Anna Maria Island. Deputies were alerted that a pelican was in distress near City Pier and Deputies Parkinson and Kiernan found the pelican stranded in the surf.
The pelican had fishing line wrapped around its wing and bill and a fish hook was stuck in its bill.
Deputy Parkinson put on her waterproof boots and got into the water to rescue the pelican, working with the team to remove the fishing line.
The pelican was taken to Wildlife Rescue where experts will remove the fish hook from the pelican’s mouth and rehabilitate the bird.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a story about a pelican rescue. Last December, vacationers on the Suncoast didn’t hesitate when they saw a pelican in distress on Siesta Key.
Grace and James Govatsos were enjoying a walk along Siesta Key and Crescent beaches on the first day of their vacation when they saw a pelican near the water’s edge.
The pelican was in distress. It had been impaled with a fishing hook and lure and became completely entangled with fishing line.
What happened next was truly inspiring and a team effort!
Grace and James say that John and Heidi Balderree were first to approach the pelican, but being distressed, it was not welcoming visitors.
Grace and James then thought to place a shirt over the bird's head to cover its eyes and held its beak. Though John tried to use a pair of nailclippers to free the pelican, it wasn't working. So Cindy Hormann and Kristin Gavin ran to nearby a clubhouse to get scissors.
With scissors, they were able to free the pelican. Cheryl Peters gathered the excess line and wire to dispose of properly as the pelican flew to freedom!
Nearly the entire saga was captured on video by Heidi and the video shows the happy ending.
Grace wrote, "Who knew our first day on vacation and first walk on a lovely beach we would encounter such a distressing scene and ultimately meet so many kind humans with good hearts."
