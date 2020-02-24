Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a complex on the 600 block of Archdale Drive, near Kings Branch Court. Firefighters say the residents evacuated the building and no injuries were reported.
It took about 50 firefighters nearly an hour to get the flames under control.
At the scene it appeared one of the buildings housing several units suffered serious damage. Smoke could still be seen coming from the roof of the building as firefighters continued assessing the situation about an hour after the fire began.
There is no word on what may have sparked the flames but officials say it is under investigation.
