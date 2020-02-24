Concord Police to hold Open House for those interested in law enforcement career

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department will host an open house at Concord Police Department Headquarters, 41 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, on Wednesday, February 26th, at 6:00 PM for prospective applicants for the July 2020 Basic Law Enforcement Training.
At this meeting, interested candidates can meet with the Chief of Police and other department supervisors.
They will hear from members of our recruiting team, tour our facilities, and be able to speak with officers from various divisions and assignments to include; Patrol, Traffic, Criminal Investigations, Forensic/Crime Scene Investigators, SWAT, Mobile Field Force and more.
Representatives from Rowan Cabarrus Community College will also be in attendance where the candidates can learn more about the requirements for Basic Law Enforcement Training
