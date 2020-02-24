Cleanup continues after tornado rips through Matthews daycare

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The owners of a day care that was damaged from a tornado that struck down in Matthews in early February are still dealing with the aftermath.
WBTV went out to the in-home day care to see how the recovery and rebuilding was going after the February 6 storms. Sherri Wellman, who runs the daycare, had five kids in her home at the time the tornado hit her neighborhood, causing extensive damage to multiple homes along Pineville-Matthews Road near Sardis Road.
Miraculously, there were no injuries or fatalities when an EF-1 tornado, with estimated winds of 130 mph, knocked a large hardwood tree on Wellman’s home, smashing the playroom where the kids normally sleep and play.
Wellman was able to quickly take the kids to a safe shelter in her house when she found out she was under a tornado warning, and the storm was coming right at her house.
Through the help of neighbors, friends, insurance companies and local churches, people have been able to start the clean-up process, yet it will take months for folks to get back to normal. The Wellman family hope to be back in their home in six months, and are currently renting a home that is across the street from where their home is.
If you would like to see how you can help, there is a GoFundMe page set up to help with the rebuilding process.
