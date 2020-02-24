Beloved street vendor Vic the Chili Man retiring after 16 years

Beloved street vendor Vic the Chili Man retiring after 16 years
Vic the Chili Man, who has re-shaped uptown Charlotte’s lunch break over the years, has announced he's retiring from street vending. (Source: WBTV file)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 12:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beloved street vendor Victor Werany, better known as ‘Vic the Chili Man,' is retiring from street vending after 16 years.

Vic, who has re-shaped uptown Charlotte’s lunch break over the years, made the announcement about his retirement on his Facebook page Monday.

“For 16 years I have loved what I have done for a living. Food service is a true calling and passion for me and has fed my need to be creative and in the spotlight,” the post reads. “I have made too many friends to count, been the subject of many articles and news stories, and built a successful charitable foundation of the back of my hot dog slinging success.”

In 2007 (or so) I was interviewed for a chapter in a book about "ordinary jobs done extraordinarily". The author asked...

Posted by Vic the Chili Man on Monday, February 24, 2020

His retirement will have no impact on his SHRED charity, which is dedicated to raising money for children born with various illnesses.

“SHRED has become more my life than this [street vending] even,” Vic said during an interview for On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll in 2018. “Being able to raise money for families whose kids are sick, it just fills you with so much joy."

Getting to know Vic the Chili Man

Vic says that even though he is retiring, he is open to offers to sell the business, so that someone else may carry on his legacy.

One thing is for certain - it will be to hard to someone to fill Vic the Chili Man’s shoes.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.