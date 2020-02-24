Beloved street vendor Vic the Chili Man retiring after 16 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beloved street vendor Victor Werany, better known as ‘Vic the Chili Man,' is retiring from street vending after 16 years.
Vic, who has re-shaped uptown Charlotte’s lunch break over the years, made the announcement about his retirement on his Facebook page Monday.
“For 16 years I have loved what I have done for a living. Food service is a true calling and passion for me and has fed my need to be creative and in the spotlight,” the post reads. “I have made too many friends to count, been the subject of many articles and news stories, and built a successful charitable foundation of the back of my hot dog slinging success.”
His retirement will have no impact on his SHRED charity, which is dedicated to raising money for children born with various illnesses.
“SHRED has become more my life than this [street vending] even,” Vic said during an interview for On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll in 2018. “Being able to raise money for families whose kids are sick, it just fills you with so much joy."
Vic says that even though he is retiring, he is open to offers to sell the business, so that someone else may carry on his legacy.
One thing is for certain - it will be to hard to someone to fill Vic the Chili Man’s shoes.
