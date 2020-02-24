Anonymous donor gives car to Jonesboro family

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An act of kindness has left a big impact on one Region 8 family and their church.
Janice Vann and her seven children didn’t have a car of their own, until Sunday.
“At first I thought it was a joke, I was like it cannot be me that’s getting a car,” said Vann.
But this wasn’t a joke, just an act of kindness from an anonymous donor.
Pastor of Salvation Ministries Derrick Followell said they got a phone call earlier this week.
“I got a phone call that asked if I was the pastor of Salvation Ministries,” said Followell.
The only thing the donor knew was the Vann children attended Salvation Ministries.
“The first thing I thought was there’s still kindness in our world,” said Followell.
Right now, Janice and her kids have to walk everywhere they have to go, but thanks to this donation they’ll now be able to drive.
“This will be my first car ever; I’ve never owned my own vehicle,” said Vann.
“We take things for granted that the Lord blesses us with every day and transportation could be one of them,” said Followell.
Region 8 News reached out to the anonymous donor.
They said they hope this act of kindness teaches others to pay it forward, and love thy neighbor.
“It’s amazing that some people in Jonesboro especially actually see or care about what’s going on in Region 8,” said Vann.
While Janice might not know who gave her family the car, she would like to say this to the donor.
“I wish I could see you in person and let you know that I very very very appreciate it. But thank you for blessing me and my family with a brand-new car,” said Vann.
The Vann family will officially be able to drive their new car Monday once everything is officially switched over to Janice’s name.
The anonymous donor also wanted to share this advice: “whom to much is given, much is required.”
