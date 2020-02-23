Stanley scores 31 as Hampton scores upset at Winthrop, 87-81

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Ben Stanley scored 31 points and Davion Warren had a double-double to lead Hampton to an 87-81 upset of Winthrop.
Jermaine Morrow added 23 points with six assists for Hampton.
Entering Saturday’s game, Morrow (24.3 points per game) and Stanley (21.9) were ranked third and eighth in the nation for scoring.
Stanley shot 13 of 17 while Warren was 7 of 8 and scored 18 points with 11 rebounds.
D.J. Burns scored 19 points and Hunter Hale 18 for Winthrop.
Winthrop won its first 12 conference games but has since lost three of four.
