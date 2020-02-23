Shepherd lifts Charlotte past W. Kentucky on late shot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd hit a jump shot with a second remaining to lift Charlotte to a 72-70 win over W. Kentucky.
Milos Supica had 14 points, one of five 49ers players in double figures.
Jordan Shepherd and Jahmir Young added 13 points apiece. Malik Martin and Drew Edwards chipped in 10 points each.
Carson Williams led the Hilltoppers with 18 points.
