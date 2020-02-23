Police investigating animal death in Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach, N.C. (WECT) - Police are currently investigating the death of an animal that was found in the water off Sunset Beach.
According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, officers responded to an call at the NC Wildlife boat ramp on Saturday in which a person who was fishing made an unsettling discovery.
The person pulled a backpack out of the waterway and discovered an emaciated black and brown female pit bull who had been stuffed inside.
The backpack had been weighed down with dumbbells with the dog appearing to have been in the water for a day or two.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-579-2151.
