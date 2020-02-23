Man reported missing from Dreher Island State Park campsite

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing from a Dreher Island State Park campsite.
Carlos Baca, 22, was last seen around 3:00 a.m. this morning.
He was in one of the primitive campsites of the state park located outside of Prosperity on Lake Murray.
Baca is described as a curly-haired Hispanic male, 5′10, and 170 pounds. He was last seen in a camouflaged pullover with hood, black shirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information about Bacas’ whereabouts should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency Services and state agencies are assisting in the search.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.