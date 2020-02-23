Luwawu-Cabarrot scores 21 as Nets defeat Hornets 115-86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led a balanced scoring attack with 21 points, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped the Charlotte Hornets’ three-game win streak with a 115-86 victory.
Eight Brooklyn players scored in double figures, including Caris LeVert with 17. Garrett Temple added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets.
Brooklyn bounced back from a 112-104 overtime loss to the 76ers on Thursday night.
P.J. Washington had 16 points to lead the Hornets, while Devonte Graham was held to 1-of-10 shooting from the field.
