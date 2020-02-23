Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-MISSING BOY-BODY FOUND
Body of six-month-old found in North Carolina cemetery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a six-month-old boy who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina cemetery and that his mother is under arrest. Law enforcement officials say the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found about 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte. Police say the body was found about six hours after 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown was arrested by Charlotte police for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. She reportedly refused to tell police where her son was.
FATAL PRISON FIGHT
Convicted murderer killed in North Carolina prison fight
HOOKERTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say a convicted murderer has been killed in a prison fight. Authorities say 23-year-old Andre Young-Johnson was fatally injured Friday morning when he was struck with a homemade weapon at Maury Correctional Institution. He was pronounced dead half an hour later. Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Mecklenburg County. The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The state Department of Public Safety says it is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with a criminal investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Key Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit heads to Supreme Court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out a permit needed for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests. The project developers say yes. But environmental groups say because the trail is a unit of the National Park System, only Congress can approve such a crossing.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-NORTH-CAROLINA
Populism vs. pragmatism underpins N Carolina Senate primary
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Voters seeking to take back a U.S. Senate seat in closely divided North Carolina must choose whether liberal populism or centrist pragmatism is best suited to unseat Republican incumbent Thom Tillis. Next month’s Democratic Senate primary has some parallels to the party's presidential race, since voters are trying to decide which candidate and philosophy can beat the Republican incumbent. The leading candidates in the five-person race are ex-state legislator Cal Cunningham and current state Sen. Erica Smith. Cunningham and his allies are outspending Smith, but a PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is meddling in the race with ads boosting Smith's name.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Confederate group has 45 days to return 'Silent Sam' to UNC
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has imposed a 45-day deadline on the Sons of Confederate Veterans to return the Silent Sam statue to the University of North Carolina. Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour's written order Thursday also requires the group to hand over what's left of a $2.5 million trust fund set up to preserve the statue. The judge ruled that the Confederate heritage group has no legal claim to the statue, which stood on campus for more than a century until protesters toppled it in August 2018. The ruling means the UNC system still owns Silent Sam and will need again to figure out what to do with it.
DAMS-LEGACY OF NEGLECT-MISSING PLANS
Hundreds of dams lack emergency plans in rain-soaked South
Heavy rains and recent flooding across the Southeastern U.S. have highlighted a potential public safety concern for some dams. An Associated Press review has identified hundreds of high-hazard dams in the South that lack formal emergency action plans. Such plans typically include maps showing which areas could flood if a dam fails, as well as phone numbers for emergency personnel and addresses of homes that might need to be evacuated. The plans are required by most states for high-hazard dams whose failure could result in the loss of human life, but many dam owners still haven't completed them.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-NORTH-CAROLINA-
McConnell-linked group funds ads helping N Carolina Democrat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A political committee linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's funding ads designed to meddle in next month's North Carolina Democratic Senate primary. New campaign finance documents show the Senate Leadership Fund provided nearly $3 million to the Faith and Power PAC, which is running commercials backing Senate candidate Erica Smith. The ads appear to attempt to boost Smith's fortunes at the expense of Cal Cunningham, who has support from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The president of the Senate Leadership Fund says it's doing what Democrats did to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis in his primary six years ago. Democrats have blasted the PAC's interference.
VIRGINIA PIPELINE
Bill aims to answer pipeline question: 'Is this necessary?'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Virginia is trying to pass a bill adding new hurdles for Dominion Energy before the utility can pass along the costs of transporting gas in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to its Virginia ratepayers. Del. Lee Ware says the bill will clearly frame a question he's always wanted answered: whether the massive infrastructure project is necessary or is “entrepreneurial” on lead developer Dominion's part. Dominion says the pipeline will bring a critical new gas supply to Virginia and North Carolina. The company says the bill isn't necessary because regulators already have authority to approve or disapprove an electric monopoly's fuel costs.