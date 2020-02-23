Forrest fills stat line leading Appalachian St. past Troy

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest scored 24 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench and Appalachian State beat Troy 68-59.
The Mountaineers used 12-2 run within the first four minuets of the second half to overcome a 32-27 halftime deficit and led the rest of the way.
O’Showen Williams scored 15 points for Appalachian State, Isaac Johnson added 13 points with 10 rebounds and Hunter Seacat pulled seven rebounds.
Ty Gordon had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans, whose losing streak reached five games.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)