First Alert For Monday, With More Rain Possible Through Midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible on Monday, with the bulk of the rain likely from the Monday evening commute into the Tuesday morning commute.
A few rain showers will linger for Tuesday and Wednesday, with milder temperatures. Drier weather, chilly temperatures, and windy conditions develop for the end of the work week and into next weekend.
Clouds will be on the increase overnight, with scattered rain showers developing on Monday and lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday will feature high temperatures in the lower 50s, with high temperatures returning to the mid and upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Drier weather develops for Thursday, with high temperatures only expected in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The North Carolina mountains could even pick up some light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Friday is expected to stay mostly sunny, with the chance for some mountain snow, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 40s. Gusty winds will be possible Wednesday through Friday, which may make it feel even colder.
Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry, with high temperatures staying in the upper 40s.
Have your rain gear before you head out the door Monday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
