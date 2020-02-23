Davidson knocks off Rhode Island in overtime, 77-75

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 23 points, Bates Jones made the go-ahead free throws and Davidson upset Rhode Island 77-75 in overtime.
Gudmundsson went to the line with 57 seconds left on Fatts Russell’s fifth foul and tied the game at 73 before missing the second free throw. Jones got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws.
Gudmundsson made 11 of 14 free throws and had 12 rebounds and four assists. Kellan Grady added 21 points for the Wildcats.
Jeff Dowtin led the Rams with 21 points while Russell, the Atlantic-10′s second-leading scorer, had just eight points.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)