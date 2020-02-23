Clouds increase today... rain returns for a First Alert Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will build in through the day on Sunday. However, it will be a few degrees warmer today than it was yesterday. We will get close to 60 degrees this afternoon.
A new low pressure system will approach and bring rain on Monday. A shower is possible at any time but it seems likely that the heaviest rain will fall overnight. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain unsettled, but rain chances are a little lower. Highs return to the middle 60s through midweek.
Cold air will return to us on starting on Thursday and stretching into next weekend. As the wet system moves out and the cold air moves in, snow showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the mountains. For everyone outside of the mountains, we will be sunny and dry Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.