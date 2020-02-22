This brewery in NoDa is closing its doors. Here’s what we know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Almost three years after opening its doors, Bold Missy Brewery has announced it will close at the end of next week.
“We’ve loved being a part of the #CLTbeer community and are excited to see it continue to grow,” the brewery stated in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.
The beers at the brewery are named after women — bold missies, if you will.
The brewery is located at 610 Anderson Street, an area some refer to as “north NoDa.” Bold Missy was a pioneer in the area as it was the first food and beverage spot in that section of the neighborhood. It has since been joined by neighboring Divine Barrel Brewing, Free Will Craft+Vine, Deejai and other retailers.
Carol Waggener, founder of Bold Missy Brewery, told CharlotteFive in 2017: “It’s going to look completely different in three years, which makes it a really exciting place to be.”
The brewery at 610 Anderson Street will operate under normal hours until Saturday, Feb. 29, where it will close for a private event and then close for good, the Facebook post stated.
